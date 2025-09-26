Alaska Air Group names new COO, Horizon Air president

Jason Berry (left) has been announced as the next chief operating officer of Alaska Airlines. Andy Schneider (right) has been appointed CEO and president of Horizon Air, a regional carrier and subsidiary of Alaska Air Group. (Photo Courtesy: Alaska Air Group)

Alaska Air Group is making leadership changes following the retirement of Chief Operating Officer Constance von Muehlen, who is leaving the role after nearly 15 years with the company. Von Muehlen, appointed COO in 2021, will remain in an advisory capacity through February 2026.

Jason Berry, current president of Horizon Air and executive vice president of cargo for Alaska Air Group, will succeed von Muehlen as Alaska Airlines’ COO on Nov. 3, 2025. Berry has 30 years of industry experience and has held leadership roles at Air Canada, Cargolux and McGee Air Services.

Berry’s promotion clears the way for Andy Schneider, a 35-year Alaska Air Group veteran and current senior vice president of people at Alaska Airlines, to take over as CEO and president of Horizon Air. Horizon Air, a regional carrier based in Washington, operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of Alaska Air Group.

The changes come as Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines move toward securing a single operating certificate (SOC) from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which the company anticipates later this fall.

“These transitions mark an exciting moment for Alaska Air Group, and the milestone of a single operating certificate is a natural time to evolve our leadership team as we grow into a global premium airline,” said Alaska Air Group CEO Ben Minicucci. “I am deeply grateful for Constance’s remarkable contributions during an exceptionally dynamic time for our company and industry, and I am thrilled to welcome Jason and Andy into their new roles. Their leadership will help us continue to deliver on our commitment to connect guests to the world through a remarkable experience rooted in safety, care and performance.”