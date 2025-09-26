Hale Mahaolu planned redevelopment of Front Street Apartments, meeting Oct. 15

Front Street Apartments – aerial view. PC: Open house event flyer.

Hale Mahaolu, a nonprofit affordable housing provider, has announced plans to redevelop the Front Street Apartments, which are owned by the Hawai‘i Housing Finance and Development Corporation. The redevelopment project is expected to provide 240 units of family housing for Maui residents.

Hale Mahaolu invites the community to hear updates about the rebuilding of the Front Street Apartments at a project update meeting. The event will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 15, from 5-7 p.m. at the Lahainaluna High School Cafeteria.

The update meeting will provide community members with an opportunity to learn more about the project’s scope and timeline. Representatives from Hale Mahaolu, Highridge Costa and the design team will be available to answer questions from attendees.

The redevelopment efforts aim to restore and expand affordable housing opportunities on Maui in the wake of the Lahaina fires. The Front Street Apartments, originally 142 units of family housing, are planned to be redeveloped into 240 units. Hale Mahaolu is collaborating with Highridge Costa, Design Partners Inc. and Munekiyo Hiraga to complete the project.

“Redeveloping Front Street Apartments is a critical step toward addressing the affordable housing shortage and supporting families who were affected by the fires,” said Anders Lyons, executive director of Hale Mahaolu. “We encourage all members of the community to attend this meeting and share their thoughts.”

Hale Mahaolu is also working to redevelop the Lahaina Surf and Eono sites. A future public meeting will be held to update the community on these projects.

For more information about the meeting, please contact Hale Mahaolu at 808-872-4100.