Maui Surf Forecast for September 27, 2025
|Shores
|Tonight
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|3-5
|West Facing
|1-3
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|4-6
|East Facing
|4-6
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:16 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:18 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current small to moderate north-northeast swell will slowly decline through the weekend. A small medium to long period northwest swell is filling this afternoon and will hold through Saturday before declining Sunday. Tiny to small background north and northwest pules will keep north shores from going completely flat through the middle of next week. Surf along east facing shores exposed to the north swell will remain elevated today before declining Saturday. Another small medium period northwest swell is expected to fill in Monday and decline slowly through next week. Surf along south facing shores will gradually build as a small medium to long period south swell is filling in this afternoon and will hold through the weekend. Trade wind chop should increase by Sunday as the trade winds return.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com