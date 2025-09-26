Maui Surf Forecast for September 27, 2025

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 3-5 West Facing 1-3 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 2-4 3-5 3-5 4-6 East Facing 4-6 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.6 feet 03:08 PM HST. Low 0.2 feet 10:02 PM HST. High 2.0 feet 05:46 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Partly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.4 feet 11:55 AM HST. High 1.5 feet 02:39 PM HST. Sunrise 6:16 AM HST. Sunset 6:18 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current small to moderate north-northeast swell will slowly decline through the weekend. A small medium to long period northwest swell is filling this afternoon and will hold through Saturday before declining Sunday. Tiny to small background north and northwest pules will keep north shores from going completely flat through the middle of next week. Surf along east facing shores exposed to the north swell will remain elevated today before declining Saturday. Another small medium period northwest swell is expected to fill in Monday and decline slowly through next week. Surf along south facing shores will gradually build as a small medium to long period south swell is filling in this afternoon and will hold through the weekend. Trade wind chop should increase by Sunday as the trade winds return.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD