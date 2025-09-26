Maui News

Pāʻia Elementary School clean-up work to continue this weekend

September 26, 2025, 4:46 PM HST
Pāʻia Elementary School post-fire cleaning will continue through the weekend, Saturday through Sunday, Sept. 27-28, 2025.

Although the campus did not sustain direct fire damage from the Pāʻia brushfire, cleaning and restoration from smoke and soot damage is needed.

The closure allows a contractor to complete this work to ensure a safe learning and working environment for students and staff.

Work is anticipated to be completed Sunday so that the school can reopen Monday, Sept. 29. If work cannot be completed on schedule, an update will be sent.

