Maui News

Grant applications sought for the County’s Kīhei Clean & Safe Program

September 27, 2025, 12:00 PM HST
Grant applications are now available for Fiscal Year 2026 for the Kīhei Clean & Safe Program, which is designed to support the community with a clean and safe environment, the County of Maui Office of Economic Development announced. The application deadline is Oct. 3, 2025.

Nonprofit and for-profit organizations may submit their applications using Submittable Inc. software platform on the County OED page https://mauioed.submittable.com/submit.

Detailed guidelines, eligibility criteria and information on required documents can be found in the FY26 Grants Handbook at https://mauioed.submittable.com/submit. Potential applicants are advised to review the handbook thoroughly to ensure a complete and competitive application.

For more information, contact OED, which is a branch of the Office of the Mayor, at 808-270-6223.

