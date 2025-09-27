Hawai’i small businesses urged to complete Federal Reserve credit survey by Nov. 14

US Federal Reserve Board Building in Washington DC. (PC: Envato Elements, license: J5YHRUN72K)

The Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism is encouraging Hawai‘i small businesses to take part in the Federal Reserve’s 2025 Small Business Credit Survey, now open through Nov. 14.

The annual survey gathers insights into how small businesses seek financing and the challenges they face. Results are used by the Federal Reserve, federal agencies, policymakers and service providers, to shape programs and policies that directly affect access to capital and resources. Last year, feedback from Hawai‘i participants contributed to national reports on lending trends and the financial health of small businesses following natural disasters.

The survey takes about 12 minutes to complete and is open to for-profit businesses with fewer than 500 employees. Responses are confidential and no personal information is required. The survey is open to businesses currently operating, those that recently closed and those preparing to launch.

“We strongly encourage Hawai‘i’s small business leaders to participate in this vital survey,” said Dennis Ling, administrator of the Business Development and Support Division at DBEDT. “Your insights play a critical role in guiding federal agencies and service providers. By sharing your experiences, you help shape policies and decisions that expand access to financing and create stronger opportunities for businesses throughout Hawai‘i.”

Take the survey online at: fedreserveboard.gov1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_28XYEIGb3d94Mfk?orgid=HawaiiDeptofBiz