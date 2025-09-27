Maui Surf Forecast for September 28, 2025
|Shores
|Tonight
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly
cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:16 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:17 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along south facing shores will hold through the weekend as a small to moderate medium- to long-period south swell continues. A series of small medium-period south swells will keep surf from going flat through the middle of next week.
Fading energy from the north-northeast swell will continue to fall through tonight. A small medium- to long-period northwest swell will continue to fill in this evening before falling on Sunday. A series of tiny to small swells from the north and northwest will trickle in through the middle of next week.
Surf along east facing shores should start to increase on Sunday as trade winds return, along side a tiny medium-period easterly swell generated from Hurricane Narda far to the east.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com