Owner of Kapalua Golf pledges $750,000 to support Maui nonprofits

Photo credit Maui Mayor’s Office

The owner of Kapalua Golf, Tadashi Yanai has pledged $750,000 to various Maui nonprofits, a effort that is aimed at reaffirming the commitment of Kapalua Golf / TY Management to the Maui community.

This comes following an announcement earlier this month from the PGA that The Sentry, the first stop on the PGA tour, will not be played at The Plantation Course at Kapalua for the first time since 1999.

The decision was made after the course’s conditions deteriorated due to a lack of irrigation water. That was followed by a lawsuit filed by TY Management against Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. over alleged failure to maintain the more than century old Honokōhau Ditch System. A countersuit was filed by MLP calling the accusations “false” and pointing instead to historic drought conditions.

The tournament brings nearly $50 million in economic activity to Maui each year and hundreds of thousands of dollars in charitable donations to Maui nonprofit organizations.

Yanai pledged a total donation of $750,000 to various Maui nonprofits, including Scouting America –Aloha Council, Hale Makua Health Services, J. Walter Cameron Center, Ka Lima O Maui, Lahainaluna High School Foundation and Lahaina Junior Golf.

“Mr. Yanai has always been steadfast in his commitment to Maui,” said Gov. Josh Green. “After the 2023 Maui wildfires, he led the first privately funded housing project for displaced workers and now he is stepping up again with this generous $750,000 pledge. These funds will keep vital services and programs moving forward, from healthcare to youth development. His leadership reminds us that Maui’s strength lies in the generosity and resilience of its people. We will continue working with him, Mayor Bissen and our community partners to ensure Maui’s recovery and future remain strong.”

In addition, the funds will help support The Boys & Girls Club of Maui – Lahaina, Aloha Puʻu Kukui Watershed, Hawaiʻi State Junior Golf Association/First Tee of Hawaiʻi, Hua Momona Farms, Kapalua Maui Charities, Maui Junior Golf, University of Hawaiʻi — Maui College, Maui United Way and Maui Striker Soccer Club, among others that are historically supported by The Sentry PGA Golf Tournament.

“We are deeply grateful to Mr. Yanai for this extraordinary show of generosity at a time when Maui needs it most,” said Maui Mayor Richard Bissen. “While the loss of The Sentry in 2026 is difficult, his pledge ensures that critical programs in health, education, youth sports, and community resilience will continue to thrive.”

Although The Sentry PGA tournament will not be played at Kapalua in 2026, Kapalua Golf reports it is working hard to plan and prepare to host the tournament again in 2027, according to a joint announcement released this week.