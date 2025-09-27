State proposes management plan for Kamehamenui Forest Reserve in Kula

Maps show the Kamehamenui Forest Reserve (highlighted in orange) in Kula. PC: Department of Land and Natural Resources

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources has released a draft environmental assessment for the proposed Kamehamenui Forest Reserve Management Plan, covering 3,434 acres of state-owned land in Kula.

The proposed action outlined in the plan is the phased implementation of a comprehensive management strategy for the reserve. The department’s Division of Forestry and Wildlife proposes a balanced approach aimed at enhancing watershed functions and protecting natural and cultural resources.

A key component of the plan involves the systematic removal of ungulates to minimize soil erosion and compaction. Following this, revegetation efforts will focus on restoring the native forest, creating suitable habitat for native plant and animal species. The plan also includes measures to preserve unique subalpine habitats by mitigating ongoing threats from invasive non-native plants, predators and feral ungulates.

The proposal includes public use and limited recreational activities that, according to the department, will be consistent with the reserve’s natural and cultural resource values and remote backcountry character. Proposed activities include hiking, biking, horseback riding, archery, and permit-based camping.

Cattle ranching on Erehwon, Kamehamenui. PC: Von Tempsky family collection

Access to the reserve is proposed at multiple locations. The plan indicates the reserve will be closed at night, with Fish and Wildlife Division staff responsible for enforcing compliance. Public safety measures are also addressed, including managing fire risk by managing fuel loads and strategically installing fuel breaks/firebreaks.

The draft environmental assessment is available for public review and comment. Public comments on the proposal are due by Oct. 23. Comments can be submitted online by clicking here.

The project is proposed by the Department of Land and Natural Resources. The consultant for the draft environmental assessment is H. T. Harvey & Associates Ecological Consultants. Inquiries related to the planning can be sent via email to reserveplanning@harveyecology.com.