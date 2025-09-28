Army posthumously commissions 7 Nisei soldiers, including 2 from Maui, decades after WWII deaths

Maui boys promoted. Courtesy photos

The Secretary of the Army has posthumously promoted seven second-generation Japanese American soldiers, known as Nisei, who were former University of Hawaiʻi Army Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets, to the rank of second lieutenant.

The seven men, who were killed in action in Europe during World War II while serving in the famed 100th Infantry Battalion/442nd Regimental Combat Team, were denied commissions at the time because of wartime prejudice.

The honor includes two soldiers who were born in Maui County: Private First Class Hiroichi Tomita, who was born in Wailuku, and Private Akio Nishikawa, who was born in Pāʻia.

The promotions follow a June 26, 2024, request from the Hawaiʻi Congressional Delegation urging the Department of Defense and the Department of the Army to review the military records of the seven cadets and consider their eligibility for posthumous officer commissions.

The seven servicemembers were cadets in the University of Hawaiʻi’s Army ROTC program, which was suspended during World War II. Shortly after signing up with the Hawaiʻi Territorial Guard, all Nisei were expelled under policies related to Executive Order 9066 and widespread anti-Japanese American discrimination. After being removed, the seven service members volunteered to serve in the US Army as enlisted soldiers in the 100th Infantry Battalion/442nd Regimental Combat Team. All seven were killed in combat in Europe in 1944.

“These young men wanted to serve as leaders in the US Army. They trained for it. They earned it, and they were denied that chance because of wartime prejudice. But they still put on the uniform and gave their lives in defense of our country. Today, we finally recognize them as the officers they were meant to be,” said US Rep. Jill Tokuda. “This is about acknowledging the history of our Nisei veterans and honoring their sacrifice the way it should have been honored 80 years ago.”

The former cadets who were posthumously commissioned as second lieutenants are:

Staff Sergeant Grover Nagaji (1920 – 1944, Born in Honolulu)

Sergeant Howard Urabe (1923 – 1944, Born in Kapaʻa)

Sergeant Robert Murata (1922 – 1944, Born in Honolulu)

Sergeant Jenhatsu Chinen (1922 – 1944, Born in Wahiawa)

Sergeant Daniel Betsui (1922 – 1944, Born in Hanapepe)

Private First Class Hiroichi Tomita (1923 – 1944, Born in Wailuku)

Private Akio Nishikawa (1922 – 1944, Born in Pāʻia)

The University of Hawaiʻi awarded all seven men posthumous bachelor’s degrees in 2012, but they were not commissioned as officers at the time of their deaths due to their earlier expulsion from the ROTC program. The Army’s decision to grant these promotions was based on documentation and research provided by the University of Hawaiʻi Army ROTC program and the review process requested by the Hawai’i Congressional Delegation.

“The promotion of these seven former UH Army ROTC cadets is a meaningful, long-overdue step to recognize these brave men who served our country and fought alongside their fellow Americans on the battlefield in WWII,” said US Sen. Mazie Hirono. “Even in the face of the prejudice that followed Executive Order 9066—which included being expelled from the UH ROTC program—these men volunteered to serve with the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, the most decorated unit in US military history.”

“I’m glad to see the Army is doing the right thing. These servicemembers made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and deserve every honor they’ve rightfully earned,” said US Sen. Brian Schatz.

US Rep. Ed Case said: “These seven sons of Hawai‘i were just barely out of their teens in our UH ROTC program when their commitment to serve their country loyally as United States Army officers was questioned by that country solely because of their race. Their perseverance in proving that loyalty as volunteer enlisted soldiers led to their ultimate sacrifice far from their home on the battlefields of Italy and France.”

Lt. Col.l Jerrod Melander, UH professor of Military Science, said the promotions are “one way to maintain the connection with our past and keep the legacy alive. We shall never forget!”