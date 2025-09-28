Maui Surf Forecast for September 29, 2025

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 West Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 4-6 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 10:56 PM HST.

MONDAY Weather Sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.9 feet 10:12 AM HST. Sunrise 6:16 AM HST. Sunset 6:16 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small medium-period northwest swell will continue to fade tonight. A series of small medium-period swells from the north and northwest will trickle in through the middle of the week. A moderate long-period northwest (330 deg) swell will overlap with a smaller medium-period north swell by Saturday resulting in building surf along north facing shores this upcoming weekend.

Surf along south facing shores will start to subside tonight into Monday as energy fades from a small medium-period south swell. A series of small medium-period south swells will keep surf along south facing shores from going flat through the week.

Surf along east facing shores will remain on the small side as trade winds return.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

WEST SIDE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.