Maui Surf Forecast for September 29, 2025
|Shores
|Tonight
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|West Facing
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|4-6
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then partly
cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:16 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:16 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A small medium-period northwest swell will continue to fade tonight. A series of small medium-period swells from the north and northwest will trickle in through the middle of the week. A moderate long-period northwest (330 deg) swell will overlap with a smaller medium-period north swell by Saturday resulting in building surf along north facing shores this upcoming weekend.
Surf along south facing shores will start to subside tonight into Monday as energy fades from a small medium-period south swell. A series of small medium-period south swells will keep surf along south facing shores from going flat through the week.
Surf along east facing shores will remain on the small side as trade winds return.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
