Pāʻia Elementary School to remain closed Monday, Sept. 29

Pāʻia Elementary School will remain closed on Monday, Sept. 29, as monitoring continues following cleaning after the 380-acre Holomua Fire, first reported on Tuesday, Sept. 23 in the open fields above Pā‘ia.

Professional cleaning of the campus was completed on schedule over the weekend; however, soot continues to impact the campus, and additional precautions are being taken to ensure a safe return for students and staff.

The Department is working closely with a neighboring landowner who is watering the property line to help reduce airborne dust. In addition, windows are being sealed off to minimize further exposure.