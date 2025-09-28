Maui News

Teen reported missing by family after failing to return home

September 28, 2025, 1:15 PM HST
* Updated September 28, 2:51 PM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Jacob Pescador

The Maui Police Department requests the public’s assistance with any information on the whereabouts of Jacob Pescador, 15, of Kula.

Pescador was reported missing by a family member on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025 after he failed to return home. Pescador was last seen by a family member when they dropped him off at King Kekaulike School on Sept. 26, 2025. Pescador was last heard from by the family member later that evening at approximately 10 p.m. when he called and asked permission to stay at a friend’s residence. Pescador was not given permission and he did not return home. Several attempts were made to reach Pescador by phone however he is not answering his phone. Pescador does not have a vehicle.  

Pescador is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Pescador was last seen wearing a gray-colored Nike brand jacket and pants.   

If you know the whereabouts of Pescador, contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400; if it is an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report number 25-028342.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Post a Notice | View All
Public Notices

PUBLIC NOTICE 1: Request for Dental, Medical, Optometry, and Veterinary Assistance from US Department of Defense

Maui · 5 days ago
Public Notices

PUBLIC NOTICE 2: Request for Dental, Medical, Optometry, and Veterinary Assistance from US Department of Defense

Maui · 2 days ago