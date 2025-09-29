Maui News

Gov. Green lowers flags to mourn lethal gun violence at Michigan Church

September 29, 2025, 7:35 AM HST
PC: file image.

Gov. Josh Green today has ordered the flags of the United States and state of Hawai‘i to be flown at half-staff at all state offices and agencies, as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard, in solemn condolences to the victims of gun violence at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan.

Flags are to be flown at half-staff from Monday, Sept. 29 at sunrise, through sunset Wednesday, Oct. 1.

“Our hearts ache as we see the senseless violence that occurred again on the mainland, this time at a Michigan Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints,” said Green. “This epidemic of violence must be addressed. We need more mental healthcare for all of our people and we need to recognize that the divisive rhetoric, from all parties, is threatening to burn our country to the ground.”

