Maui County Fair announces shuttle service, parking, traffic updates

A Maui Fair sign is seen on Kanaloa Avenue in Wailuku, Sept. 26, 2025 as organizers get the fairgrounds ready for the 98th Maui County Fair. (Photo by JD Pells / Maui Now)

To ensure safety and efficiency for 98th Maui County Fair participants and area motorists, the County of Maui has coordinated free shuttle services, free and paid parking areas, rideshare sites and traffic impacts for the event from Oct. 2-5, 2025, at the War Memorial Special Events Complex in Wailuku.

The Maui Bus will have modified routes in the area during the parade and the fair, according to the County Department of Transportation. For updated routes, visit www.mauibus.org or the Maui Bus app.

The County’s Maui Emergency Management Agency encourages the community to download the Genasys Protect app from Google Play or Apple Store to receive evacuation information in the event of an emergency. Sign up for MEMA Alerts by texting Mauialerts to 38276 for real-time emergency notifications. Visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/MEMA for information.

FOR MOTORISTS

Area traffic impacts:

Ka‘ahumanu Avenue from Liholiho Street to Kahului Beach Road will be closed during parade hours from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025.

Halia Nakoa Street and parking stalls along Kanaloa Avenue will be closed from 8 a.m. Sept. 29 to 8 a.m. Oct. 8 due to fair setup and breakdown.

Kanaloa Avenue will have traffic restrictions from 8 a.m. Oct. 2 to 8 a.m. Oct. 5. Traffic flow will be divided. Crossing Kanaloa Avenue will be prohibited. Access to parking areas will be limited to the side of the street that matches your direction of travel.

FOR FAIRGOERS

Free parking:

Wailuku Garage

Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center

Free shuttle service during fair days:

One shuttle every 30 minutes from 6 p.m. to close; two shuttles every 15 minutes during peak hours.

Pickup locations: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center; Keōpūolani Park; North Market Street at the Historic Iao Theater

Drop-off location: Kanaloa Avenue, Field 2 (fairgrounds)

Paid parking ($5 per vehicle):

Baldwin High School

Boys & Girls Club

War Memorial Stadium

Keōpūolani Park

J.W. Cameron Center

Kaiser Wailuku Medical Office

‘Ohana and rideshare drop-offs:

Active loading and uploading for fair guests near Baseball Field 3 along Kanaloa Avenue.

Supported by the County of Maui, the Maui County Fair is returning after six years and will feature E.K. Fernandez rides, contests, food booths and other activities from Oct. 2-5, 2025, at the War Memorial Special Events Complex.

For information, visit www.themauifair.com.