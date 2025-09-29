Maui Arts & Entertainment

Maui County Fair announces shuttle service, parking, traffic updates

September 29, 2025, 6:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

A Maui Fair sign is seen on Kanaloa Avenue in Wailuku, Sept. 26, 2025 as organizers get the fairgrounds ready for the 98th Maui County Fair. (Photo by JD Pells / Maui Now)

To ensure safety and efficiency for 98th Maui County Fair participants and area motorists, the County of Maui has coordinated free shuttle services, free and paid parking areas, rideshare sites and traffic impacts for the event from Oct. 2-5, 2025, at the War Memorial Special Events Complex in Wailuku.

The Maui Bus will have modified routes in the area during the parade and the fair, according to the County Department of Transportation. For updated routes, visit www.mauibus.org or the Maui Bus app.

The County’s Maui Emergency Management Agency encourages the community to download the Genasys Protect app from Google Play or Apple Store to receive evacuation information in the event of an emergency. Sign up for MEMA Alerts by texting Mauialerts to 38276 for real-time emergency notifications. Visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/MEMA for information.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

FOR MOTORISTS

Area traffic impacts:

  • Ka‘ahumanu Avenue from Liholiho Street to Kahului Beach Road will be closed during parade hours from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025.
  • Halia Nakoa Street and parking stalls along Kanaloa Avenue will be closed from 8 a.m. Sept. 29 to 8 a.m. Oct. 8 due to fair setup and breakdown.
  • Kanaloa Avenue will have traffic restrictions from 8 a.m. Oct. 2 to 8 a.m. Oct. 5. Traffic flow will be divided. Crossing Kanaloa Avenue will be prohibited. Access to parking areas will be limited to the side of the street that matches your direction of travel.

FOR FAIRGOERS

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Free parking:

  • Wailuku Garage
  • Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center        
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Free shuttle service during fair days:

  • One shuttle every 30 minutes from 6 p.m. to close; two shuttles every 15 minutes during peak hours.
  • Pickup locations: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center; Keōpūolani Park; North Market Street at the Historic Iao Theater
  • Drop-off location: Kanaloa Avenue, Field 2 (fairgrounds)

Paid parking ($5 per vehicle):

  • Baldwin High School
  • Boys & Girls Club
  • War Memorial Stadium
  • Keōpūolani Park
  • J.W. Cameron Center
  • Kaiser Wailuku Medical Office
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

‘Ohana and rideshare drop-offs:

  • Active loading and uploading for fair guests near Baseball Field 3 along Kanaloa Avenue.

Supported by the County of Maui, the Maui County Fair is returning after six years and will feature E.K. Fernandez rides, contests, food booths and other activities from Oct. 2-5, 2025, at the War Memorial Special Events Complex.

For information, visit www.themauifair.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Post a Notice | View All
Public Notices

PUBLIC NOTICE 1: Request for Dental, Medical, Optometry, and Veterinary Assistance from US Department of Defense

Maui · 6 days ago
Public Notices

PUBLIC NOTICE 2: Request for Dental, Medical, Optometry, and Veterinary Assistance from US Department of Defense

Maui · 3 days ago