Maui Job Corps is open and enrolling new students

PC: courtesy Maui Job Corps

The Maui Job Corps Center is officially open, fully operating, and currently looking to enroll 98 new students ages 16 to 24.

Job Corps is a free education and career training program designed to prepare young people for real-world success. At the Maui campus, students can choose from four career pathways: construction, office administration, culinary arts, and hotel and lodging.

Graduates leave with industry-recognized certifications that lead to good-paying jobs both in Hawaii and beyond. To support student success, Maui Job Corps provides housing, meals, transportation, and support services—all at no cost.

“The Maui Job Corps Center is ready to train the next generation of leaders,” says Director Larry Hudson. “This is an incredible opportunity for young people who want to build a brighter future. We welcome all new students with open arms and a commitment to helping them succeed.”

If you’re interested in enrolling in the Maui Job Corps Center, call 1-808-579-6506

The center is also looking for caring and qualified individuals to fill open job positions, including instructors, counselors, and security officers. For more information on open positions, please visit https://careers.mtctrains.com/.

Job Corps is a free federal program administered by the DOL and operated by companies like Management and Training Corporation. The Job Corps program provides education and training to 16- to 24-year-old youth and young adults. For more information about Job Corps, visit https://www.jobcorps.gov/.

MTC is the nation’s leading operator of federal Job Corps centers with 13 centers nationwide, including two partner centers, and trains more than 5,500 students. MTC’s key to success is helping people realize their learning potential and providing life-changing opportunities through academic, technical, and social skills training. For more information about MTC, visit https://www.mtctrains.com/.