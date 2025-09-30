Fall and Halloween festivities begin at Maui Mall Village

Maui Mall’s signature Halloween event, the Boo Bash, takes place this year on Saturday, Oct. 25 from 3 to 6 p.m. (Courtesy: Maui Mall Village)

Maui Mall Village is ushering in the fall season with more than a month of family-friendly events, seasonal giveaways and community wellness activitations.

“From festive activities and giveaways to community wellness, these events reflect our commitment to creating a vibrant and welcoming gathering place for kamaʻāina and visitors alike,” said James Cashman, property manager at Maui Mall Village.

Event Highlights

Savor the Season Gift with Purchase (Sept. 27 – Oct. 5)

Shoppers who spend $100 or more at participating stores between Sept. 27 and Oct. 5 can redeem receipts for a $20 gift card at Maui Candy Company during its business hours. Gift card choices include Baskin-Robbins, IHOP, Genki Sushi, Kahului Ale House, Tanaka Ramen, Regal Maui Mall 12, Subway or Tasaka Guri-Guri (while supplies last).

(Sept. 27 – Oct. 5) Shoppers who spend $100 or more at participating stores between Sept. 27 and Oct. 5 can redeem receipts for a $20 gift card at Maui Candy Company during its business hours. Gift card choices include Baskin-Robbins, IHOP, Genki Sushi, Kahului Ale House, Tanaka Ramen, Regal Maui Mall 12, Subway or Tasaka Guri-Guri (while supplies last). Longs Drugs Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic (Oct. 4)

A one-day flu shot clinic will be held in the parking lot on Saturday, Oct. 4, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participants can stay in their vehicles for quick service. Insurance accepted, with both pre-registration and walk-ins welcome.

(Oct. 4) A one-day flu shot clinic will be held in the parking lot on Saturday, Oct. 4, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participants can stay in their vehicles for quick service. Insurance accepted, with both pre-registration and walk-ins welcome. Halloween Boo Bash (Oct. 25)

The mall’s signature Halloween event features trick-or-treating, music and a costume contest for keiki and ʻohana. Contest entries are limited to 50 per category, with prizes including up to $100 in gift cards plus candy bags. The event runs from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 25.















V.I.P. (Very Important Pumpkin) Social Media Giveaway (Oct. 10 – 26)

Instagram followers of @MauiMallVillage can enter for a chance to win more than $500 in gift cards. To participate, follow @MauiMallVillage, like the giveaway post and comment with a Halloween emoji while tagging friends. Multiple entries are allowed, with bonus entries given for sharing to stories. Winners will be announced Oct. 27.

(Oct. 10 – 26) Instagram followers of @MauiMallVillage can enter for a chance to win more than $500 in gift cards. To participate, follow @MauiMallVillage, like the giveaway post and comment with a Halloween emoji while tagging friends. Multiple entries are allowed, with bonus entries given for sharing to stories. Winners will be announced Oct. 27. Haunted House Pop-Up (Oct. 16–18, 23–25, 30–31, and Nov. 1)

Located behind Regal Maui Mall 12, this limited-time attraction promises spooky thrills on select evenings.

(Oct. 16–18, 23–25, 30–31, and Nov. 1) Located behind Regal Maui Mall 12, this limited-time attraction promises spooky thrills on select evenings. Merchant Specials & Seasonal Stops (October 2025)

Shoppers can enjoy fall-themed products, menu specials and seasonal finds from mall tenants and local vendors through the Maui Merchant Showcase.

Maui Mall Village is located at 70 East Kaʻahumanu Avenue in Kahului. Full event details and updates are available at MauiMallVillage.com and on Instagram @MauiMallVillage.