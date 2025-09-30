Mālama Wao Akua 2025 Juried Art Exhibition celebrates the Native Species of Maui Nui

Mālama Wao Akua Exhibition. File photo credit: Bryan Berkowitz.

Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, in partnership with East Maui Watershed Partnership, presents Mālama Wao Akua 2025, a juried art exhibition on view from Sept. 12 to Nov. 7, 2025. This exhibition brings together artists, conservationists, and community members to celebrate and protect the native species of Maui, Lāna‘i, Moloka‘i, and Kaho‘olawe.

This year’s exhibition showcases 96 works of art representing 88 unique native species, created by 47 adult artists, 15 high school students, 7 middle school students, and 27 elementary school students. Each artwork has been carefully reviewed by local conservation professionals for accuracy in depiction and materials, and is accompanied by labels prepared by EMWP that provide fascinating ecological insights.

The exhibition reflects the meaning of its name: wao akua translates to “realm of the Gods” or the mountain regions believed to be inhabited by spirits, and mālama means to care for, preserve, and protect. Through art, visitors are invited to connect with the extraordinary biodiversity of Maui Nui and to be inspired to mālama these places, plants, and animals.

In addition to the exhibition, Hui No‘eau and EMWP will host special Talk Story events in the gallery with industry leaders from the field of conservation that are free and open to the public. No pre-registration is needed for these talks.

Thursday, Oct. 2 at 4 p.m. – Dr. Art Medeiros, Auwahi Forest Restoration Project

Thursday, Oct. 30 at 4 p.m. – Paul Higashino, Kahoʻolawe Island Reserve Commission

Community members are also encouraged to participate by voting for the People’s Choice Award, which will be announced during the final week of the exhibition.

Mālama Wao Akua 2025 is made possible through the generous support of artists, jurors Inger Tully and Zach Pezzillo, and numerous local partners and sponsors.

Gallery Hours: Tuesday–Saturday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. | free entry

Location: Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, 2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao | 808-572-6560

More Info: huinoeau.com/exhibitions/2025/9/mlama-wao-akua-2025