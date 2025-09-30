Talking is Teaching awareness campaign launched with posters on Maui County buses

County of Maui photo – Commission on Children & Youth members, community partners and County of Maui staff mark the launch of the Talking is Teaching campaign.

The County of Maui Commission on Children & Youth is collaborating with community partners Hoʻoikaika Partnership and Kākou for Keiki to place posters on County buses to increase public awareness in helping parents and caregivers boost children’s early brain and language development.

The “Talking is Teaching” posters are a way to learn about resources that help parents and caregivers talk, read and sing with children every day. These simple, everyday actions can help prepare keiki for success in school and beyond.

For more information about this national campaign, contact Hoʻoikaika Partnership at 808-765-7254.