Kaiser Permanente welcomes 5 new physicians to Maui Lani

New physicians (headshots, L–R): Top row – Andrew Van Wieren, Melissa Hessel, Jonette Bartlett; Bottom row – Kaumakaokalani Shimatsu, Lisa Sodetani. (Courtesy: Kaiser Permanente Hawaiʻi)

Five new physicians have joined Kaiser Permanente’s Maui Lani Medical Office in Wailuku, including four internal medicine physicians and one pediatrician.

“These new team members bring an incredible range of clinical strengths and a shared commitment to caring for our island community,” said Chris Martin, MD, assistant area medical director for Kaiser Permanente on Maui. “We know timely access and trusted relationships with physicians are essential to long-term health, and we’re excited to welcome more doctors who reflect those values.”

New physicians joining Maui Lani Medical Office

Dr. Melissa Hessel is a board-certified pediatrician with more than two decades of experience caring for children and families. She most recently practiced with Kaiser Permanente in Spokane, Wash., and previously served the Maui community through her work with Maui Medical Group in Lahaina. Dr. Hessel earned her medical degree from the Medical College of Wisconsin and completed her pediatric residency, including a year as chief resident, at Blank Children’s Hospital in Iowa. She has held multiple leadership roles throughout her career and is excited to return to Maui to continue supporting keiki health.



A fifth-generation Maui kamaʻāina, Dr. Lisa Sodetani returns to Kaiser Permanente Hawaiʻi after several years serving the Upcountry community with Pacific Permanente Group at Kula Hospital and Clinic. Board certified in internal medicine, Dr. Sodetani earned her medical degree from the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California and completed her residency at the University of California, Davis Health System. She originally joined the Hawaiʻi Permanente Medical Group in 2014. Dr. Sodetani leads a multidisciplinary care team that provides whole-person, team-based care to support the health and independence of older adults.



Dr. Kaumakaokalani Shimatsu completed her internal medicine residency at the University of California, Davis School of Medicine. A graduate of the University of Hawaiʻi John A. Burns School of Medicine, she’s board certified in internal medicine and trained in lifestyle medicine. Dr. Shimatsu is committed to incorporating lifestyle medicine into her practice in caring for underserved populations and addressing health disparities, including those experienced by Native Hawaiians.



Dr. Jonette Bartlett is board certified in internal medicine and brings more than a decade of clinical experience to Kaiser Permanente Maui. She comes to the Valley Isle from Washington, D.C., where she served as Director of Clinical Services for the Office of the Attending Physician at the US Capitol, which is responsible for providing medical care to members of Congress, Supreme Court Justices, congressional staff and visitors to the Capitol building. Dr. Bartlett earned her medical degree from the University of Washington School of Medicine and completed her residency at Virginia Mason Medical Center. Her background includes numerous academic and military honors. She is passionate about preventive care, chronic disease management and fostering long-term, trusted relationships with patients.



Dr. Andrew Van Wieren is a board-certified internist and fellow of the American College of Physicians who brings extensive experience in community-based care and health leadership. He most recently served as Chief Medical Officer at Mālama i Ke Ola Health Center in Wailuku, where he provided primary care and led clinical strategy. Prior to that, he spent eight years in leadership and clinical roles at Esperanza Health Centers in Chicago. Dr. Van Wieren earned his medical degree from the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University and completed his internal medicine residency at Brigham and Women’s Hospital/Harvard Medical School. He is fluent in Spanish.

This expansion reflects Kaiser Permanente’s ongoing commitment to high-quality, relationship-based care and building a locally rooted physician workforce to improve access and health outcomes for Maui families. Members can select a primary care physician via their profiles on kp.org.