Maui Health Medical Minute: Know the Signs of Stroke

Maui Health Medical Minute is sponsored content. This article was written by Casi Saranillio, RN, Stroke Program Manager, Maui Health

Stroke is the fifth most common cause of death in the United States and third in Hawaiʻi. Globally, it is the leading cause of long-term disability. Stroke can happen to anyone, at any age, and often occurs without warning. Treatment can save lives and prevent disability, but it needs to start early to be effective.

Stroke is a medical emergency and by knowing the signs and acting quickly, you might save a life.

Remember the acronym B.E.F.A.S.T.:

B- Balance. Sudden change to balance or coordination or dizziness.

E- Eyes. Sudden vision changes in one or both eyes.

F – Facial Drooping. One side of the face may droop; smile may be uneven or lopsided.

A – Arm Weakness. Sudden arm or leg weakness or numbness.

S – Speech Difficulty. Speech may be slurred or hard to understand.

T – Time to Call 911. Act fast — every second counts. Make note of the time the symptoms started.

Other warning signs of stroke can include sudden, severe headache with no known cause.

Stroke symptoms start suddenly and require immediate attention. Paramedics can alert the ER and start treatment even before getting to the hospital, so don’t wait, and don’t try to drive yourself — call 911.

Maui Memorial is a Joint Commission Certified Primary Stroke Center, and has been recognized by the American Heart Association for excellence in stroke care. Maui Memorial is fully equipped with a specialized stroke team, state-of-the-art imaging for fast diagnosis, and medications and procedures to stop a stroke in progress.

Remember, every minute matters when it comes to stroke. Getting to the hospital quickly can mean the difference between making a full recovery and long-term disability — or death.

Know the signs. Make the call. You might just save a life.

Visit mauihealth.org to learn more about stroke care.