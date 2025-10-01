Maui Surf Forecast for October 02, 2025
|Shores
|Tonight
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy.
Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:17 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:13 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A small, medium period north northwest swell has arrived locally. This swell will continue to build down the island chain rest of today generating small surf along north and west facing shores into Thursday. This swell will begin to fade Friday into the weekend. A moderate, medium period northwest swell is expected to fill Saturday, peaking late Saturday into Sunday. This swell will build surf heights to well over head high along many north and west- facing shores by Sunday before fading early next week.
A small, long period south southwest swells will fill in tonight, peak Thursday, before fading Friday into the weekend keeping small surf along south facing shores. Another small long, period south southwest swell is expected to arrive late over the weekend into early next week.
Surf along east-facing shores will remain below average into early next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com