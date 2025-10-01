Request for proposals issued to evaluate Maui’s Special Management Area boundary

Costal erosion. File PC: Hawaii DLNR via County of Maui.

The County of Maui Planning Department has issued a Request for Proposals for professional services to assess and provide recommendations on a potential update to the Maui Island Special Management Area Boundary.

The SMA Boundary, first adopted in 1975, establishes the larger area of Maui subject to special management review to protect coastal resources. While the SMA shoreline boundary was most recently updated on Aug. 25, 2024, to reflect erosion hazard rates, the broader SMA Boundary has not been comprehensively reevaluated in decades.

“With last year’s shoreline boundary update now in place, we believe it is timely to analyze whether adjustments to the overall SMA Boundary are warranted,” said Planning Director Kate Blystone. “The shoreline boundary is a narrower, site-specific line, while the SMA Boundary covers a much larger area. This evaluation will help ensure that Maui’s coastal management policies remain current and responsive to changing shoreline conditions.”

The project will include technical analysis and public engagement to determine whether a revised SMA Boundary would more precisely safeguard Maui’s coastal environment, cultural resources and community resilience.

For more information to bid on the professional services RFP, visit the County of Maui Department of Finance Purchasing Division website at https://tinyurl.com/y27tfjfu.