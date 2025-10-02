CFS urges families and friends to break the silence on domestic violence and abuse

One in five adults in Hawai‘i report experiencing physical violence or intimidation by a partner in the past five years, according to the state health department. Stock photo by Karolina Grabowska via Pexels

As Domestic Violence Awareness Month begins in October, Child & Family Service — a Hawai‘i-born nonprofit supporting island families since 1899 — is raising awareness, promoting healing and providing critical services for those affected by domestic violence.

Domestic violence is a pervasive and often underreported crisis in Hawai‘i, cutting across all demographics and leaving lasting impacts on survivors, families and children. DV encompasses a range of abusive behaviors — from physical and sexual violence to psychological abuse and coercive control — used to exert power over a partner.

“Domestic violence affects us all — from education and healthcare to economic productivity. It’s a collective responsibility to break the cycle,” said CFS CEO Amanda Pump. “We’ve seen a significant increase in DV demand, especially since the pandemic, which intensified stress and isolation—key risk factors for domestic violence.”

Recent data from the Hawai‘i State Department of Health reveals the scope of DV in the islands:

One in five adults report experiencing physical violence or intimidation by a partner in the past five years.

18% report experiencing physical violence.

20% report coercive control.

13% report experiencing IPV in their lifetime.

In FY25, CFS shelters experienced a 17% decrease in occupancy but a 3% increase in hotline calls — indicating longer shelter stays and larger family groups seeking safety.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV):

One in three women and one in four men experience physical abuse by an intimate partner

Over 10 million people are physically abused annually in the US

The presence of a firearm in a DV situation increases the risk of homicide by 500%

Statewide Resources through CFS:

As Hawai‘i’s leading DV service provider, CFS offers a comprehensive network of trauma-informed programs, including:

Statewide Emergency Shelters & Transitional Housing CFS partners with over 160 community-based organizations and coordinates DV entry systems across all islands to streamline support for survivors.

24/7 services available on O‘ahu, Hawai‘i Island, Maui, Moloka‘i and Kaua‘i

Pet-Friendly Shelters: House of Hope – Pet Place Recognizing that many survivors delay leaving abusive homes due to pets, CFS now offers pet-inclusive shelter options. In 2025, 10 dogs and 2 cats were brought to safety; 8 group therapy sessions included animal support; and 25 hotline callers per month request pet-friendly shelter space.



“Breaking the cycle usually starts with breaking the silence so we have to communicate more,” Pump said. “If possible, attend awareness workshops to know what to look for and how to protect loved ones and support organizations doing this work.”

Hotline Numbers

If you or someone you know needs support, call:

Maui (Women Helping Women): 808-579-9581

O‘ahu: 808-841-0822

West Hawai‘i Island: 808-322-7233

East Hawai‘i Island: 808-959-8864

Kaua‘i (YWCA): 808-245-6362

Moloka‘i: 808-567-6888

National DV Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) | Text “START” to 88788

Donations Help Thousands in Hawai‘i

CFS helps Hawai‘i families address some of life’s most serious situations including poverty, abuse and neglect.

From July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025, CFS reports that it provided direct services to 16,402 individuals and touched another 117,000 lives through phone calls, referrals, educational presentations and by providing for those visiting walk-in family centers.

But CFS leadership says it lacks resources to meet increasing demand. “We are always expected to do more for less as a nonprofit provider,” Pump said. “The reality is we don’t have enough resources to meet the demand. It’s not getting better.”

According to the organization, funding for domestic violence programs has remained largely stagnant for more than a decade despite growing demand.

“We’ve seen a significant increase in DV demand, especially since the pandemic, which intensified stress and isolation—key risk factors for domestic violence,” Pump said. “Calls to our helpline have surged, and our shelters and legal services are often at capacity. Survivors are reaching out not only during crises, but also earlier in their journeys, seeking support and education before violence escalates.”

Community donations help sustain and expand capacity for services. To donate, visit childandfamilyservice.org/giving/onlinegiving.