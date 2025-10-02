County Planning Department seeks resident input to update Central Maui Community Plan

An aerial photo taken from a Hawaiian Airlines flight shows the South Maui coast, including Central Kīhei (below) and Wailea (top). Piʻilani Highway can be seen at left, along with parallel streets Liloa Drive (center) and South Kīhei Road (right). PC: Brian Perry

County of Maui Department of Planning is inviting Central Maui residents to participate in an important online workshop to help update the Central Maui Community Plan, which guides future development and preservation of the area. The interactive platform is live now through Oct. 18, 2025, at https://centralmaui.wearemaui.org/.

Click the link titled “NEW | Online Community Design Workshop: Map Activity” to participate and pinpoint important locations, see feedback from other community members and add individual ideas. No account is needed to participate.

Central Maui residents in the online workshop are asked to consider the following:

What are areas of stability in Central Maui?

Are there places that should be protected or restored?

Where do we need changes or improvements?

Are there locations for new development or repurposing?

Residents are asked to share input on neighborhoods, commuting, shopping, workplaces and recreational areas and other needs and visions to help shape a well-rounded community plan.

For more information, visit https://centralmaui.wearemaui.org