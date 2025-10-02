Maui News

DOH issues alert on Tru Fru freeze dried fruit products due to metal hazard

October 2, 2025, 6:00 PM HST
Tru Fru brand Freeze Dried product

The Hawai‘i Department of Health, Food and Drug Branch is alerting residents of a recall issued by Georgia Nut Company, a third-party manufacturer for Tru Fru, LLC for its Tru Fru brand freeze dried products, because of the potential presence of metal in the product.

The recalled products were distributed nationwide, including retail stores and supermarkets like Target, Whole Foods and Walmart in Hawai‘i. This recall includes Tru Fru Freeze Dried Strawberries in Dark & White Chocolate and Tru Fru Freeze Dried Strawberries & Crème packaged in various package sizes and lot codes. FDB is working with these stores to ensure that the recalled product is no longer available for sale. The specific recalled product information is as follows: 

Item NumberDescription SizeUPCFirst four digits/letters of
manufacturing code
10300458Tru Fu Freeze Dried Strawberries in Dark & White Chocolate3.4 oz850048358270517B, 517C, 517D, 517E, 517F, 518D, 518E, 518F, 519A, 519B, 524A, 524B, 524C, 529C, 529D, 529E, 530C, 530D, 530E, 531A, 531B, 531C, 531D, 531E, 532A, 532B
10300442Tru Fru Freeze Dried Strawberries in Dark & White Chocolate1.7 oz850048358331514A, 514B, 514C, 514D, 525A, 525B, 525C, 526B, 526C, 526D, 526E, 526F, 521C, 521D, 521E, 522B, 522C, 522D, 522E, 524D, 524E, 525A, 525B, 525C, 525D, 525E, 526A
10300474Tru Fru Freeze Dried Strawberries in Dark & White Chocolate13 oz850048358379515A, 516B, 516C
10300455Tru Fru Freeze Dried Strawberries & Crème3.4 oz850048358249520B, 520C, 520D, 520E, 520F, 521A, 524C, 524D, 524E

Hard or sharp foreign objects in food, like metal, may cause traumatic injury including laceration and perforation of tissues of the mouth, tongue, throat, stomach and intestine as well as damage to the teeth and gums. There have been no reported cases of injury or illness to date.

The FDB advises consumers to verify if they purchased the recalled products. Consumers should dispose of the product and not consume it. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact their healthcare provider and should call 911 immediately if it is an emergency.

Consumers with questions or seeking support can call 888-293-7748 or contact trufru@rqa-inc.com. Consumers that have purchased impacted product and are seeking reimbursement can visit: https://www.rqa-inc.com/client/trufru/index.html

Tru Fru brand Freeze Dried product

