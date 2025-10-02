Master Plan complete for restoration, reconstruction of eight Lahaina historic landmarks

Baldwin House built 1834-1835 (top left) and pre-fire view – as it will be rebuilt under the Master Plan (bottom left). Old Lahaina Courthouse built 1858-1859 (top right) and pre-fire view – as it will be rebuilt under the Master Plan (bottom right)

The Lahaina Restoration Foundation announced the completion of the Historic Building Restoration Master Plan, a comprehensive roadmap for the restoration and reconstruction of eight of Lahaina’s most significant historic landmarks.

The Master Plan’s Matrix of Costs provides a schedule and cost plan to complete all restoration and reconstruction work, showing the approximately $40 million of rebuilding costs in a scenario that charts completion of all buildings over a seven year timeframe.

The Plan addresses eight historic properties within the Lahaina NHL District and County of Maui Historic District 1 including: the Old Lahaina Courthouse, the Baldwin Home, the Masters’ Reading Room, the Kindergarten Building, the Old Lahaina Prison (Hale Paʻahao), Hale Aloha, the Seamen’s Hospital, and the Plantation House.

Project Area Map Showing Building Locations and Surrounding National Historic Landmark and County Historic District Boundaries.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

As a nonprofit dedicated to preserving Lahaina’s Hawaiian and historic sense of place, LRF has long led efforts to protect and restore the town’s historic properties. Two years after the devastating fire, the completion of the Master Plan marks a pivotal step in the reconstruction process, ensuring these iconic buildings continue to serve as tangible beacons of cultural memory and heritage for the community, while promoting hope for the future.

“This plan represents months of dedication and collaboration,” said Theo Morrison, LRF Executive Director. “These historic buildings are more than structures—they are enduring symbols of Lahaina’s inclusive, multi-generational history.”

The Master Plan provides a detailed framework for restoring properties that contribute to the National Historic Landmark. Led by AECOM team of expert planners, architects, and historic preservation specialists, and developed alongside LRF staff and board members, the plan outlines concept designs, compliance with preservation standards, estimated costs, timelines, and permitting requirements.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Lahaina Restoration Foundation is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to be stewards and storytellers of Lahaina’s Historic & Cultural Heritage. For over 60 years, LRF has worked to preserve and restore Lahaina’s historic sites through educational programs, heritage preservation, and community engagement. In the wake of the devastating fires, LRF is actively working to rebuild and restore key historical landmarks, ensuring that Lahaina’s unique history endures to inspire future generations.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To learn more or get involved, visit LahainaRestoration.org