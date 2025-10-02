Salaveria to step down as state Budget and Finance director, effective Oct. 31

State Budget & Finance Director Luis Salaveria will leave his post at the end of this month. Succeeding him as acting director will be Sabrina Nasir. PC: Office of the Governor

State Budget and Finance Director Luis Salaveria will leave his position, effective Oct. 31, Gov. Josh Green announced Wednesday. Sabrina Nasir will serve as acting director effective Nov. 1.



“During this challenging economic environment, Luis’ efforts helped keep Hawai‘i on a path toward recovery and resilience and helped the administration achieve several key milestones,” Green said.



According to an announcement from the Governor’s Office, the state of Hawai‘i has secured “unprecedented investments” to address housing and homelessness and expanded access to healthcare in rural areas, while balancing the state budget and directing critical resources toward Maui’s recovery efforts.



Salaveria has over 30 years of experience in the public and private sector working on budget and policy issues. He previously served in the administration of former Gov. David Ige as the director of the Department of Business, Economic Development, and Tourism; and in the administration of former Gov. Neil Abercrombie as deputy director of Budget and Finance.



Deputy Finance Director Sabrina Nasir will serve as acting director effective Nov. 1. She has been deputy director for three years and among other career accomplishments, served as budget chief for the Senate Ways and Means Committee. Nasir earned her Ph.D. from the University of California in demographic and social analysis and is an Omidyar Fellow.



“Sabrina has demonstrated excellent leadership skills and is a critical player in executing the administration’s bold vision for Hawai‘i’s future,” Green said. “We are grateful to have continuity in B&F as we move into the new year.”

