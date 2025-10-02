Urban Design Review Board set to review Kahului Civic Center project Oct. 7

A wave-inspired roof design is among the more noteworthy features of the proposed design of the Kahului Civic Center project, which will be reviewed by the Maui County Urban Design Review Board on Oct. 7. PC: lowney arch

The Maui County Urban Design Review Board is scheduled Oct. 7 to review design plans for the proposed Kahului Civic Center mixed-use complex, a project that pairs more than 300 affordable rental apartments with a civic center featuring a wave-inspired roof design.

The public can participate in person or remotely via Microsoft Teams: Videoconferencing: Meeting ID: 259 510 026 040 9 and Passcode: q5ra7eH2. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. in the Planning Department Conference Room, Kalana Pakui Building, 250 South High St., Wailuku.

The application for design review of the Kaiahale ‘o Kahiluhil project located at 153 West Kaʻahumanu Ave. was submitted by PBR Hawaiʻi on behalf of EAH Inc. and the Hawaiʻi Housing Finance and Development Corp. The complex is designated by Governor Executive Order 4590 to include affordable rental housing, civic center uses and a transit hub, with the Kahului Transit Center already completed to the south of the property. The property is zoned business-community.

The complex involves two major components: The affordable housing portion proposes construction of 303 rental units, consisting of 301 affordable rental apartments and two non-revenue-generating manager units.

These units will be a mixture of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, all of which will be affordable for households earning between 30% and 60% of the area median income. The complex include 298 parking spaces, a recreation deck, a keiki play area, a dog park, a fitness center, a multipurpose room, laundry facilities, bicycle parking and management offices. Last month, the Maui County Council granted certain exemptions to Maui County Code sections for the project’s affordable housing component. Council members took final action during a Sept. 8 regular meeting.























The civic center will feature a four-story civic center building and a five-story parking structure with 190 stalls. The building is planned to provide office space for state agencies, classroom space for the McKinley Community School for Adults, and a space for a State Public Library innovation center.

Both components are incorporating multiple sustainability measures. The affordable housing component is designed to meet Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Gold criteria for multifamily housing, featuring a photovoltaic system to offset common area energy use, Energy Star-rated appliances, high-efficiency electric water heaters, and water-saving fixtures and irrigation paired with drought-tolerant and native Hawaiian plants.

The civic center component includes a photovoltaic system on the parking structure roof, a design that integrates biophilic elements, the wave-inspired roof design for rainwater management, and a building facade designed to reduce solar heat gain, with strategic use of transparency and sun-shading metal fins.

The project site is bordered by Kaʻahumanu Avenue, the Maui Beach Hotel, and Hampton Inn to the north; Kane Street and Queen Kaʻahumanu Center to the west; a gas station, car dealer, and apartments to the east; and the Kahului Transit Center, Vevau Street, and apartments to the south.

Other projects scheduled for design review include:

A special management area assessment for construction of a 6,477-square-foot, single-family residence, 816-square-foot garage, 112-square-foot pool/equipment vault and associated improvements, including an in-ground swimming pool and spa, at 300 Kalehua St. in Kīhei. The applicants are John and Paula Stanek.

A special management area assessment, at the request of Nonohe LLC, for a design review of the proposed construction of a new 5,618-square-foot, single-family dwelling, with a detached 973-square-foot garage and a 780-square-foot accessory dwelling; landscaping; driveway; utility connections; and other miscellaneous accessory improvements on a 34,151-square-foot lot Nonohe Place in Spreckelsville.

A major special management area design review requested by consultant Munekiyo Hiraga for the state Department of Land and Natural Resources’ State Parks Division for the proposed construction of two new comfort stations, outdoor showers, associated infrastructure and parking lot improvements including two after-the-fact parking lot toll booths and three pay stations at the north and south entrances of Mākena State Park.

A major special management area design review requested by Michelle Cockett, on behalf of Geneva Pacific Investments II LLC, for the proposed construction of a 2,882-square-foot, single-family residence, a 1,008-square-foot covered lanai and a 540-square-foot attached accessory dwelling, and associated site work, on shoreline property at 5000 Mākena Road in South Maui.

A design review requested by Munekiyo Hiraga, on behalf of Kāʻanapali Investments LLC, for the subdivision and construction of a five-lot, single-family residential development and related improvements, including two driveway aprons and installation of sewer and water laterals at 2495 Kekaa Drive.