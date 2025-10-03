Hawaiʻi Island crime: Puna man charged after alleged naked burglary attempt in Nānāwale Estates

A 57-year-old Puna man faces several charges — including terroristic threatening and sexual assault — after he apparently tried to break into a Nānāwale Estates home in the buff.

Krzysztof Snarksi

Hawai‘i County prosecutor’s office said Krzysztof Snarski is charged with:

First-degree burglary.

First-degree terroristic threatening.

Second-degree attempted assault.

Habitual property crime.

Fourth-degree sexual assault.

The prosecutor’s office reports that Big Island police arrested Snarski after Puna Patrol officers responded to a call Sept. 29 about a naked man with knives attempting to break into a home in the Puna subdivision.

Snarski made his initial court appearance Oct. 2 in Hilo District Court.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

His bail was maintained at $113,000. The court also ordered an examination to determine his fitness and penal responsibility.

His next court date was set for Dec. 9.

The most serious offense Snarski faces is first-degree burglary. It is a Class B felony, punishable by either 10-years in prison or 4 years probation and up to 18 months in jail.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

First-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree attempted assault and habitual property crime are all Class C felonies, each carrying a penalty of either 5 years in prison or 4 years probation and up to 12 months in jail.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

This case was initiated by Hawai‘i Police Department Puna Patrol Officer Edward Petrie. The felony investigation was led by Hawai‘i Police Department Area I Criminal Investigation Section Detective Sybastian Keltner.

Hawai‘i County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Kirsten Selvig is handling the prosecution.