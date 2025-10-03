Maui Surf Forecast for October 04, 2025
|Shores
|Tonight
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|6-8
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|South Facing
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:18 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:12 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current small medium period northwest (310-320 deg) swell from Tropical cyclone Neoguri will decline this afternoon and tonight. A moderate, medium period north northwest (330 deg) swell generated from the current low located far north northwest of the islands is expected to fill in on Saturday, peak Sunday just below High Surf Advisory (HSA) criteria for north facing shores, and slowly fade into early next week. Another small medium to long period swell from the northwest (320 deg) is expected to fill in Monday, peak Tuesday and decline through the middle of next week.
The current small, long period southwest (210 deg) swell will slowly decline into early next week. A small, long period southwest swell may arrive late Sunday and build into early next week before subsiding. Another small long period southwest (200 deg) swell is possible by the later half of next week. Surf along east- facing shores will remain below average into early next week with the a slight boost Saturday into Sunday as moderate to fresh trades briefly return.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
