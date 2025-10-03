 Mayor Richard Bissen temporarily out of state Oct. 3-9, 2025

Mayor Richard Bissen will travel out of the state from the late morning of Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, until the evening of Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025.

During his absence, County of Maui Managing Director Josiah Nishita will serve as acting mayor in accordance with the County Charter.

For general information on the County of Maui Office of the Mayor, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/65/Office-of-the-Mayor.