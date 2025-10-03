Pilikahakai Foundation hosts free community events for Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Maui

Participants at the previous Reef-Friendly Landscaping Summit taking part in hands-on training focused on reef-friendly planting techniques and sustainable land care practices.

In honor of Indigenous Peoples’ Day, Pilikahakai Foundation and partners invite the community to take part in a weekend of events dedicated to protecting Maui’s coral reefs and ʻāina.

Through sustainable landscaping, aloha ʻāina action and conservation conversations, the programs offer meaningful ways to engage in coastal stewardship.

“Our work at Pilikahakai Foundation continues to affirm that caring for the land and ocean are inseparable,” said Keolahou Hinau, executive director of Pilikahakai Foundation. “This Indigenous Peoples’ Day weekend underscores the importance of working with our partners and community in ways that reflect our shared responsibility to protect Maui’s reefs and ʻāina for future generations.”

Reef Safe Landscaping Summit

Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025 | 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Maui

Participants at the previous Reef-Friendly Landscaping Summit taking part in hands-on training focused on reef-friendly planting techniques and sustainable land care practices.

The weekend begins with the second Reef-Friendly Landscaping Summit, at the Hyatt Regency Maui. Presented in partnership with the Maui Nui Marine Resource Council and Treecovery, with support from ʻĀina Momona, the summit will be offered at no cost to participants.

The full-day training will bring together cultural practitioners, landscaping professionals, resort teams, and community members for immersive workshops and hands-on demonstrations. Sessions will cover topics such as ahupuaʻa management, regenerative landscaping, soil and plant health, irrigation practices and alternatives to chemical fertilizers.

“As we face mounting challenges from erosion, rising seas, and climate change, this summit empowers our community with knowledge and strategies that are both culturally grounded and practically applicable,” said Jill Wirt, Program Director at MNMRC.

Led by local experts, cultural practitioners and industry professionals, the program will feature Kalaniua Ritte of ʻĀina Momona and Jason Dennis of the Hyatt Regency Maui, along with other community experts. Sessions will highlight how native planting and the elimination of synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, herbicides, and insecticides can reduce runoff, strengthen soil health, and protect nearshore water quality. ​

Community Beach Cleanup + Pau Hana

Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025 | 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Kahului Harbor

Volunteers gathered to collect harmful debris at last month’s microplastics beach cleanup.

Pilikahakai Foundation and partners invite volunteers of all to join a community beach cleanup in celebration of Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Participants will help remove harmful microplastics and debris while learning about their impacts on coral reefs and marine ecosystems. Supplies will be provided, and students may earn community service hours.

Following the clean up, attendees are encouraged to stay for a Pau Hana at The Palm Bar & Bites, featuring live music, prizes and opportunities to network with community members. This day of action and celebration is made possible with the support of community partners, including ʻĀina Momona, Ocean Conservancy, Mālama Maui Nui, Maui Ocean Center, Marine Institute at Maui Ocean Center, Hawaiʻi Pacific University, Center for Marine Debris Research, Maui Nui Marine Resource Council, Pacific Whale Foundation, Ho‘āla Honokōwai, and Kāʻanapali Operations Association.

Cultures & Coastlines Speaker Series: Centering Communities in Conservation and Research

Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025 | 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at The Sphere at Maui Ocean Center

The Indigenous Peoples’ Day weekend concludes with the Cultures & Coastlines Speaker Series, featuring the Ocean Conservancy and its presentation Centering Communities in Conservation and Research. This session will highlight how community leadership, Indigenous knowledge, and equitable partnerships shape ocean protection while supporting the well-being of coastal communities like Maui, where culture, livelihood and resilience are deeply tied to the sea.

“This speaker series underscores that conservation is most powerful when it centers the voices of those who call these places home,” said Kalaniua Ritte, executive director of ʻĀina Momona. “By connecting Indigenous knowledge with global expertise, we’re building stronger pathways to protect our oceans and support the communities that depend on them.”

Hosted with ʻĀina Momona and Maui Ocean Center, the program will feature leaders from the Ocean Conservancy including Henry Huntington, Arctic Science Director; Mikayla Spencer, Senior Manager of Ocean Communities; Anjel Iriaghomo, Engagement & Outreach Specialist for the International Coastal Cleanup; and Aspen Bataille, Science & Knowledge RAY Fellow. Together, they will share perspectives on how research and conservation efforts can better serve communities through collaborative, culturally grounded approaches.

As part of its mission to protect Maui’s reefs and ʻāina, Pilikahakai Foundation continues to blend Native Hawaiian knowledge with modern approaches to advance coastal stewardship. Through events like the Reef-Friendly Landscaping Summit, the Indigenous Peoples’ Day Beach Cleanup, and the Cultures and Coastlines Speaker Series, the foundation brings together cultural practitioners, conservation leaders,and community members to share knowledge, build connections, and inspire action that reflects our shared responsibility to care for Maui’s natural and cultural resources.