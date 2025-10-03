State annual business reports due Dec. 31

Mom-and-Pop Business Forums. The state is reminding business owners to file their annual business reports, due Dec. 31. PC: Maui Business Brainstormers

The state of Hawaiʻi Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs’ Business Registration Division reminds businesses to file their annual business reports. To avoid a late filing fee, reports for businesses registered October through December are due Dec. 31 online at https://hbe.ehawaii.gov/annuals.

Fees for filing Hawaiʻi annual business reports online are:

LLCs, profit corporations and LLPs: $12.50; Nonprofit Corporations: $2.50; and Partnerships: $5. Accepted forms of payment online include credit card, eCheck, or through an eHawaii.gov subscriber account.

Businesses are encouraged to monitor their business information online and timely file reports to keep the entity in good standing, which may be a prerequisite for qualifying for contracts, loans and other forms of business assistance. If you are delinquent in filing your Hawaiʻi annual report(s), you can submit your filing online and a $10 late fee will be assessed per year delinquent.

The filing quarters are as follows: first quarter is January through March; second quarter is April through June; third quarter is July through September; fourth quarter is October through December.

Please be cautious of any correspondence that does not come from the state of Hawai‘i Business Registration Division. The division does not use or endorse the services of any third-party company to collect or file annual business reports.

See https://cca.hawaii.gov/breg/public-alerts/ for more information.

Effective Jan. 1, 2023, reminders from the Business Registration Division have transitioned from mailed reminders to an electronic reminder notification system through the MyBusiness Notifications: https://hbe.ehawaii.gov/documents/notify/myNotifications.

Electronic reminders are available through the following methods: