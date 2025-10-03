UH Mānoa jumps 62 spots in WSJ college rankings

(Courtesy: UH Mānoa)

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa climbed 62 spots to No. 240 overall in the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) /College Pulse 2026 Best Colleges in the US rankings, released Sept. 29. This year’s list included 584 universities nationwide, and UH Mānoa placed No. 97 among public universities. In last year’s rankings, UH Mānoa placed No. 302 overall and No. 127 among public universities.

The flagship campus of the 10-campus UH System earned strong marks for diversity (No. 84) along with above-average scores in learning environment and student outcomes. Affordability was also highlighted, with an average net price of $13,181, a $31,504 boost to graduate salaries, and an estimated 1 year and 8 months for students to pay off the net cost of their degree.

“This recognition reflects the dedication of our faculty and staff to supporting student success while advancing discovery and opportunity across Hawaiʻi,” said UH Mānoa Interim Provost Vassilis Syrmos. “Moving up in a national ranking like this is encouraging, but even more important to us are the student outcomes behind the numbers: stronger graduation rates, meaningful career preparation and the affordability that helps our graduates start their careers with less debt.”

The 2026 rankings incorporated survey responses from about 120,000 students and recent alumni.

The WSJ rankings focuses on student outcomes, learning environment and diversity, but does not account for research activity, an area in which UH Mānoa excels in other rankings.

The university brought in a record $570.4 million in extramural funding in fiscal year 2025 and was ranked No. 92 out of 660 research institutions in the US, according to National Science Foundation data released in January 2025.

The Undergraduate Research Opportunities Program further supports UH Mānoa’s mission by connecting students across disciplines with mentored research and creative projects.

The WSJ ranking adds to a string of national and international accolades for UH Mānoa this year, including high marks in US News and World Report, QS World University Rankings, The Princeton Review and recognition for innovation and global impact.