The Hawaiʻi International Film Festival returns to the MACC, Oct 19-20 

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents the Maui Showcase for the Hawaiʻi International Film Festival (HIFF) with nine documentary films, including a collection of four short films, as well as one drama short film. All screenings will take place in the MACC’s McCoy Studio Theater starting Saturday, Nov. 8, and concluding Sunday, Nov. 9. Tickets for HIFF 2024 Maui Showcase are on sale now at MauiArts.org.

The 45th Annual Hawaiʻi International Film Festival presented by Halekulani returns to the islands. The Fall Festival will feature an exciting slate of feature and short film premieres from around the world, with a special focus on Asia, the Pacific, and Made-in-Hawaiʻi productions.

“HIFF45 continues our legacy of showcasing the most exciting and groundbreaking voices in global cinema,” said HIFF Executive Director Beckie Stocchetti. “Our 2025 lineup celebrates bold storytelling from around the world. This year’s theme of Convergence, HIFF brings together filmmakers, thought leaders, and industry innovators from Hawaiʻi, the Asia-Pacific, and beyond – continuing to serve as both a bridge between cultures and a launchpad for creative collaboration. HIFF has, for over a decade, stood as the nexus for creativity in the Asian-Pacific Rim. This year, we have eight Hawaiʻi feature films and 13 Hawaiʻi short films in competition for our Made in Hawaiʻi Award for Best Feature and Short Film presented by the Hawaiʻi Film Office. HIFF’s Best Made in Hawaiʻi Short Film Award is eligible for consideration in the Animated Short Film/Live Action Short Film category of the Academy Awards.”

Saturday, Nov. 8 Film Schedule:

What We Carry | 1 p.m. | 16 minutes | Directed by: Lindsay Watson | Drama

After years of heartbreaking miscarriages, Sala and her husband are losing hope of becoming parents. But when tragedy and fate collide, Sala finds herself confronted with an impossible choice. Torn between the weight of her losses and the possibility of a new beginning, she must decide if opening her heart again will bring healing—or a pain too heavy to bear.

The Price of Paradise | Following What We Carry | 57 minutes | Directed by: Anabella Funk | Documentary

At the age of 55, a woman discovered the truth about her identity and the existence of her birth family. Lindamae was born on the Island of Molokaʻi on the peninsula of Kalaupapa, where people suspected of having Hansen’s Disease were forcibly isolated. She was among the children of Kalaupapa taken away from their mothers at birth and placed for adoption. Lindamae and her newly discovered family set out on a journey to uncover the truth behind their forced separation. Their quest sheds light on a little-known chapter of Hawaiian history—that reflects the exploitation of the islands and the erasure of cultural identity.

Epic Swim Maui | 3 p.m. | 90 minutes | Directed by: Stefan Schaefer | Documentary

In summer 2024, elite swimmers from six continents and Hawaiʻi joined forces for a historic circumnavigation of Maui to raise awareness for ocean health under the UN Ocean Decade. Guided by legendary waterman Archie Kalepa, the relay was paired with groundbreaking science, including Maui’s first PFAS and microplastics study. Featuring stories from Maui’s 12 moku and honoring Duke Kahanamoku through his grand-nephew’s participation, the film celebrates endurance, community, and a shared commitment to protecting our oceans.

Lahaina Rising | 6 p.m. | 92 minutes | Directed by: Matty Schweitzer | Documentary

Produced and directed by Maui residents with deep Lahaina roots, Lahaina Rising is the definitive documentary delving into the life-altering events of Aug. 8, 2023, when the historic town was devastated by the largest wildfire in American history. The fire obliterated the entire town, displacing over 13,000 residents who continue to face ongoing hardships. This film not only sheds light on the injustices faced by Lāhainā natives in the aftermath of the fire, but systemic issues posed to the people of Hawai`i for generations. Through devastation and destruction, a community comes together and rises from its ashes.

Sunday, Nov. 9 Film Schedule:

Hawaiʻi Pacific Health Showcase Shorts | 1 p.m. | 102 minutes | Documentaries

Presented by Hawaiʻi Pacific Health, this shorts program aligns with HPH’s mission to build a healthier Hawaiʻi, celebrating the importance of ʻohana and community.

Twisted Braid | 5.29 minutes | Directed by: Ricky-Thomas Serikawa

A love letter to a little town built on culture, connection, and creativity. In ʻōlelo, the word Hilo is defined as “to twist” or “to braid”. It also happens to be the place name of an iconic and culturally significant landmark on the island of Hawaiʻi, where a tight-knit community has found a way to keep meaningful ties with each other and the environment around them, evident in the members who help it to thrive. Inspired by a unique artist-in-residence by Temple Children LLC held in Hilo, Hawaiʻi, this poetic film explores the way in which a foundational love for creativity, culture, and community can bring light into a world that is seemingly becoming larger and more distant.

Nohoʻana Farm | 25.50 minutes | Directed by: Kuʻulei Kaili

Nohoʻana Farm is a documentary told through the voices of father and son, a decade apart, honoring 20 years at Nohoʻana Farm in Waikapū, Maui. Once overgrown, the land was revived by the Pellegrino ʻohana and community into a living classroom and stronghold of Hawaiian agriculture. Through archival and new interviews, the film highlights how food sovereignty and ancestral connection inspire the next generation of mahiʻai and leaders.

Hui O Waʻa Kaulua | 20 minutes | Directed by: Matt Yamashita

Formed in 1975 out of Lahaina, Hui O Waʻa Kaulua (the group of the double-hulled sailing canoe) is an untold story of cultural awakening and community building.

Indigenous Naʻau | 51 minutes | Directed by: De Andre Makakoa Takahashi

Through the voices of elders—cultural practitioners, fishers, and canoe builders—Indigenous Naʻau reveals how the waʻa (canoe) serves as a metaphor for community, with each person and role being integral. The film invites us to reclaim ancestral ways of knowing, fostering belonging, shared responsibility, and a future where cultural identity and ecological care are inseparable.

Kuleana | 3 p.m. | 98 minutes | Directed by: Georgia Scott | Documentary

Plastic pollution threatens to overwhelm our oceans, with projections that by 2050, it could outweigh all marine life. Directed by Georgia Scott and narrated by Woody Harrelson, Kuleana uses Hawaiʻi’s fragile beauty as a backdrop to explore this global crisis. Former MLB player Chris Dickerson and athletes like Kolten Wong, Kai Lenny, Kimi Werner, and Mike Coots join scientists and NGOs to reveal both the wonder of Hawaiʻi and the urgent call to protect it.

Raised by Waves | 6 p.m. | 76 minutes | Directed by: Alice Gu | Documentary

Raised by Waves, is about a family of surfers in Maui. This action sports film doubles as a familial tale of love, loss, forgiveness, and redemption, teeming with self-reflection and humor.

All films are unrated, and film titles and show times are subject to change. For more details on HIFF and this year’s films, go to https://hiff.org/.

Tickets are on sale now, and purchase is available online only. Tickets are $17 per screening. This includes all fees.

The MACC will be collecting donations for the Maui Food Bank during the two-day period. HIFF patrons are asked to bring non-perishable items for those impacted by the wildfires. Donation bins will be located on site.

For more information, visit www.HIFF.org