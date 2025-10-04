The Shops at Wailea to host Keiki Halloween on Oct. 26















The Shops at Wailea invites families to Keiki Halloween on Sunday, Oct. 26, from 3 to 7 p.m. A beloved tradition, the free event transforms the center into a festive destination filled with family-friendly activities, including a costume contest, balloon animals, a live magic show and center-wide trick-or-treating.

Costume Contest

The highlight of the afternoon, the Costume Contest will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m., with local judges announcing winners and presenting prizes from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Registration is available on-site from 3 to 4:30 p.m. or in advance via Eventbrite (link here).

Keiki, families and even pets are invited to showcase their most creative, whimsical or spooky looks in categories including ages 0–2, 3–5, 6–10, ʻohana (family) and pets.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Only one costume and one category entry per contestant. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place in each division. The grand prize winner will receive two round-trip tickets from Alaska Airlines, valid for any destination they serve.



















Magic Show, Balloon Animals and Trick-or-Treat

Brenton Keith & His Bag O’ Tricks will perform from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Lower Level Performance Area. Balloon animals will be offered from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Middle Valley in front of Rip Curl. From 3 to 7 p.m., participating merchants marked with balloons will welcome keiki to trick-or-treat throughout the center.

“We see ourselves as more than a shopping destination—we’re a gathering place for the community,” said Diana Whitt, general manager and vice president property management of The Festival Companies, the management and leasing company for The Shops at Wailea. “Keiki Halloween is one of our most cherished traditions, bringing families together in a safe and festive environment creating lasting memories.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information, visit theshopsatwailea.com.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD