Veteran sports producer Tim Davis to speak at Kīhei-Wailea Rotary, Oct. 8

Tim Davis headshot. (Photo by Felix McLaughlan)

Freelance sports producer Tim Davis will present “Producing Live Sports Events for Television” at the Rotary Club of Kīhei-Wailea on Wednesday, Oct. 8. Davis will cover the process of what goes on behind the scenes of a televised sports game.

In his 25-year career, Davis has produced over 1,000 NHL hockey games, multiple FIFA soccer tournaments and MLS soccer matches, Canadian football, 10 Olympic Games and two Pan American Games, starting with the Sydney Olympics in 2000. Recent events Davis worked on include the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris and the 2025 NHL hockey playoffs.

Originally from Vancouver, Canada, Davis now lives on Maui, works as a real estate agent with Keller Williams Kahului, and is a member of the Rotary Satellite Club of Kīhei-Wailea. He has lived on Maui since early 2024.

“Ever wondered what goes into broadcasting a sports event and how the action on the

field gets onto your screen? I’ll take you behind the wizard’s curtain and explain the

process,” Davis said.

The meeting will be held at Kīhei Lutheran Church, 220 Moi Place, with social time and a light lunch starting at 11:15 a.m., followed by the presentation from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.