Wailuku girl reported missing

Katie-May Cockett

The Maui Police Department requests the public’s assistance with any information on the whereabouts of Katie-May Cockett, 12, of Wailuku.

Cockett was reported missing by a family member on Oct. 4, 2025 at 4 a.m. when it was discovered Cockett was not at home. Cockett was last seen in her Wailuku residence on Oct. 3, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. Attempts to reach Cockett by phone were unsuccessful as she is not answering her phone.

Cockett is described as being 4 feet 10 inches tall, weighs about 112 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Cockett was last seen wearing a black tube top and “cheetah” print pants.

If you know the whereabouts of Katie-May Cockett, contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400; if it is an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report number 25-028998.