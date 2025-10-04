Maui News

Wailuku girl reported missing

October 4, 2025, 11:48 AM HST
* Updated October 4, 2:40 PM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Katie-May Cockett

The Maui Police Department requests the public’s assistance with any information on the whereabouts of Katie-May Cockett, 12, of Wailuku.

Cockett was reported missing by a family member on Oct. 4, 2025 at 4 a.m. when it was discovered Cockett was not at home. Cockett was last seen in her Wailuku residence on Oct. 3, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. Attempts to reach Cockett by phone were unsuccessful as she is not answering her phone.  

Cockett is described as being 4 feet 10 inches tall, weighs about 112 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Cockett was last seen wearing a black tube top and “cheetah” print pants.   

If you know the whereabouts of Katie-May Cockett, contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400; if it is an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report number 25-028998.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Post a Notice | View All
Public Notices

PUBLIC NOTICE 2: Request for Dental, Medical, Optometry, and Veterinary Assistance from US Department of Defense

Maui · 1 week ago
Public Notices

PUBLIC NOTICE 1: Request for Dental, Medical, Optometry, and Veterinary Assistance from US Department of Defense

Maui · 2 weeks ago