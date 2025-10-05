Cameron Center to benefit from ʻOhana Fuels ‘Fuel up. Do good.’ program

Maui-based fuel retailer ʻOhana Fuels has announced the J. Walter Cameron Center as the latest beneficiary of its “Fuel Up. Do Good.” program. File photos by Wendy Osher

The J. Walter Cameron Center has been selected as the fourth-quarter beneficiary of ʻOhana Fuels’ “Fuel Up. Do Good.” program, which runs from October through December. A portion of the proceeds from every gallon of gasoline purchased at Maui ʻOhana Fuels locations will be donated to support the Cameron Center’s mission of incubating, supporting and accelerating social good in the community.

ʻOhana Fuels, part of the Hawai‘i Petroleum family of companies, operates eight convenient stations on Maui. As a commitment to making positive contributions in the communities it serves, the company partners with local nonprofit organizations throughout the year through its “Fuel Up. Do Good.” program.

“We are deeply grateful to ʻOhana Fuels for selecting the Cameron Center as a beneficiary,” said Cesar Gaxiola, executive director of the Cameron Center. “This program not only raises critical funds to support our 24 nonprofit and social service agencies, but it also brings awareness to the importance of community partnerships that improve the quality of life for everyone on Maui. Proceeds from this partnership will help sustain our mission of providing affordable space and vital support to nonprofit agencies, which collectively serve more than 65,000 Maui residents each year.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Kimo Haynes, president of Hawai‘i Petroleum said, “We are thrilled to offer our support to the J. Walter Cameron Center as our ‘Fuel up. Do good.’ beneficiary for the fourth quarter. As a single home to numerous exceptional programs, the space helps ease the burden on our community. We look forward to continuing our partnerships with other deserving organizations.”

For more information on the “Fuel Up. Do Good.” program, visit www.ohanafuels.com. To learn more about the J. Walter Cameron Center, visit www.jwcameroncenter.org.