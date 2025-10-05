Hawaii State Federal Credit Union offers free financial education webinars

Hawai‘i State Federal Credit Union. Courtesy photo.

Timely topics like holiday budgeting and protecting against fraud will be covered during free financial education webinars sponsored by the Hawaii State Federal Credit Union, available through December.

Registration is now available at HawaiiStateFCU.com/events.

“As a not-for-profit credit union, we are committed to giving back to the community by making financial guidance accessible to everyone,” said Andrew Rosen, president and chief executive officer of Hawaii State FCU. “These webinars are designed to equip participants with the tools to make smart financial decisions, prepare for life’s milestones and safeguard their future.”

Hawaii State FCU will offer the following webinars through December, each focused on practical financial topics to help participants make confident decisions during the holidays and beyond:

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Wednesday, Oct. 15

8 – 8:45 a.m. Spread Joy and Save Money

The holidays are often called the most wonderful time of the year, but they can also be the most expensive. This webinar will provide practical tools for reducing holiday stress and managing expenses. Participants will learn how to create and stick to a holiday budget, cut costs without cutting back on joy, and discover creative ways to make lasting memories at little to no cost.

Wednesday, Oct. 22

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

10 – 11 a.m. Build Your Budget

This webinar will guide participants through the process of building a personal budget that reflects their goals and priorities. The workshop will cover how to track income and expenses, set financial goals, and implement a spending plan that works in real life. Attendees will leave with a framework they can adapt and use to take greater control of their money.

Wednesday, Nov. 12

10 – 11 a.m. Holiday Budgeting

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The holiday season can put extra pressure on household budgets. This webinar will share strategies for setting spending limits and maximizing gift-giving without overspending. The session will also explore how smart planning during the holidays can set the stage for greater financial stability in the new year.

Wednesday, Dec. 10

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

10 – 11 a.m. Identity Theft, Fraud, and Scams

With scams and fraud tactics becoming more sophisticated, protecting personal information is more important than ever. This session will explain common schemes targeting consumers, including those aimed at kupuna, and outline steps to reduce risk. Attendees will learn how to spot red flags, safeguard sensitive information, and respond if fraud occurs.

To learn more or to register, visit HawaiiStateFCU.com/events.