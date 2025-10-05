Maui Surf Forecast for October 06, 2025

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 10-15 7-10 5-7 5-7 West Facing 3-5 1-3 2-4 2-4 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 07:38 PM HST. High 2.3 feet 01:51 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 07:44 AM HST. High 2.4 feet 01:46 PM HST. Sunrise 6:18 AM HST. Sunset 6:10 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current moderate, medium-period north-northwest (330 degree) swell filled in overnight well above model-predicted values and is currently still running around 8 feet at 12 seconds. Therefore, will extend the High Surf Advisory (HSA) through midnight tonight (HST). The swell should drop below advisory level later tonight, then continue to fade over the next few days. A small medium to long- period swell from the northwest (320 deg) is expected to fill in Monday, peak Tuesday and decline through the middle of next week.

The current small, long-period southwest (210 deg) swell will continue to slowly decline into early next week. A small, long- period southwest swell could build into early next week before subsiding. Another small long-period southwest (200 deg) swell is possible by the later half of next week. Surf along east-facing shores will remain below average over the next several days, even with the slight boost today with the brief uptick in trades.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.