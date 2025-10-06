Chicken Corn Dog recall due to possible extraneous matter contamination

PC: courtesy

Foster Poultry Farms, LLC, a Livingston, Calif. establishment, is recalling approximately 3,843,040 pounds of chicken corn dog products that may be contaminated with extraneous material, specifically pieces of wood embedded in the batter, the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced.



The products subject to recall were produced between July 30, 2024, through August 4, 2025. A list of the products subject to recall can be found here: [view product list]. The labels for the impacted products can be found here: [view labels].



The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-6137B” either inside the USDA mark of inspection or printed on the packaging. These items were shipped to retail and institutional locations nationwide, including Department of Defense and USDA Commodity Foods donations. While the products were distributed to schools, it resulted from commercial sales and not part of food provided by the USDA for the National School Lunch Program.

The problem was discovered after FSIS received a consumer complaint involving an injury from consumption of these products. Additionally, the establishment received multiple consumer complaints, five of which involved injuries. Anyone concerned about an injury should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ refrigerators and freezers, along with institution refrigerators and freezers. Consumers and institutions who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Foster Farms Consumer Affairs at 1-800-255-7227, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST, or www.fosterfarms.com/contact-us/. For media inquiries, please contact media@fosterfarms.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.