Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset gifts dictionaries to students at Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena School

Members of the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset pose with the lucky winners of the “Dictionary Treasure Hunt” activity. PC: Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset

The Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset presented dictionaries to 100 third and fifth grade students at Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena School during a special event on Friday, Oct. 3.

“One might ask – in this day of digital research, why give a printed dictionary to students? The answer is simple: ‘Looking through a printed dictionary can be a learning experience in itself. Finding words helps children develop problem-solving skills by requiring them to consider order, spelling, context and alphabetization,'” organizers said.

Rotary representatives say the students were surprised at the amount of information that they found in their own copy to keep of “A Students Dictionary and Gazetteer.”

Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset members Deborah Moore (front), Liz May and Laura Stanton (back) help students locate information in their new dictionary during the “Dictionary Treasure Hunt” activity. PC: Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset

A “Dictionary Treasure Hunt” activity was held for all the students to help them learn how to use their new reference book. They learned how to look up word definitions, find the times tables, and even identify the state tree of Hawaiʻi in this fun activity facilitated by Rotary Maui Island Resource Chair Joanne Laird.

McDonalds gift cards were awarded as prizes to students who were first to find answers. Rotary club members helped to engage the students during the activity. Teachers were offered a follow-up standards-based lesson using the dictionary for use in their classrooms.

Youth Service Chair Dan Jaeger is pictured with students Camilla Santos and Hiki Novikoff at the presentation of 15 boxes of school supplies, which were collected during the club’s 10th annual school supplies drive held for the school. PC: Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset

During a special presentation, Youth Service Chair Dan Jaeger displayed 15 boxes of school supplies on the stage for the students to see. These supplies were collected at the club’s 10th annual drive at the Lahaina Cannery Mall, thanks to contributions from 5A Rent-a-Space, Maui United Way, and members of the local community. The supplies will be made available to teachers to help stock their classroom supply closets.

Rotary is a leadership organization made up of local businesses, professional and civic leaders. More information is available online at: rotarycluboflahainasunset.org.