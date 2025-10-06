Maui News

Rotary Satellite Club of Kīhei-Wailea welcomes wellness professional, Oct. 14

October 6, 2025, 7:34 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The Rotary Satellite Club of Kīhei-Wailea welcomes Christina Litman with Agape Soul Center of the Pacific, who will be the guest speaker at the upcoming meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 14, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at South Maui Gardens by the Peace Pole.

Litman will share Step Into Your Joy Juice “which inspires us to say yes to life and embrace joy as daily medicine through movement, meditation and mindful nourishment,” according to the announcement.

Christina Litman with Agape Soul Center of the Pacific.

Agape Soul Center of the Pacific is a spiritual community dedicated to awakening joy, transforming grief into grace, and empowering people to live from their highest soul potential.

Christina has spoken at Rotary, Unity of Maui, the Center for Spiritual Living Las Vegas, and the Linked-In Spirit Conference, as well Agape International Spiritual Center in Los Angeles. She also leads meditation practices and Life Visioning classes on Zoom, empowering people around the world to awaken their soul’s potential and live with clarity, vitality, and purpose.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Rotary Satellite Club of Kīhei-Wailea strives to be the ultimate hub for local business and vocational excellence, fostering dynamic networking opportunities and impactful projects that embody the Rotary Means Business ethos.

“We are dedicated to connecting professionals to drive growth and innovation in our area while upholding the principle of service above self to support and elevate our community’s businesses,” organizers said.

The Rotary Satellite Club of Kīhei-Wailea meets the first three Tuesdays of the month from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Meetings are usually held at either South Maui Gardens or Island Health. Socials are held monthly.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

More information is available online at www.rotarymeansbusinessmaui.org.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Post a Notice | View All
Public Notices

PUBLIC NOTICE 1: Request for Dental, Medical, Optometry, and Veterinary Assistance from US Department of Defense

Maui · 2 weeks ago
Public Notices

PUBLIC NOTICE 2: Request for Dental, Medical, Optometry, and Veterinary Assistance from US Department of Defense

Maui · 1 week ago