Rotary Satellite Club of Kīhei-Wailea welcomes wellness professional, Oct. 14

The Rotary Satellite Club of Kīhei-Wailea welcomes Christina Litman with Agape Soul Center of the Pacific, who will be the guest speaker at the upcoming meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 14, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at South Maui Gardens by the Peace Pole.

Litman will share Step Into Your Joy Juice “which inspires us to say yes to life and embrace joy as daily medicine through movement, meditation and mindful nourishment,” according to the announcement.

Christina Litman with Agape Soul Center of the Pacific.

Agape Soul Center of the Pacific is a spiritual community dedicated to awakening joy, transforming grief into grace, and empowering people to live from their highest soul potential.

Christina has spoken at Rotary, Unity of Maui, the Center for Spiritual Living Las Vegas, and the Linked-In Spirit Conference, as well Agape International Spiritual Center in Los Angeles. She also leads meditation practices and Life Visioning classes on Zoom, empowering people around the world to awaken their soul’s potential and live with clarity, vitality, and purpose.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Rotary Satellite Club of Kīhei-Wailea strives to be the ultimate hub for local business and vocational excellence, fostering dynamic networking opportunities and impactful projects that embody the Rotary Means Business ethos.

“We are dedicated to connecting professionals to drive growth and innovation in our area while upholding the principle of service above self to support and elevate our community’s businesses,” organizers said.

The Rotary Satellite Club of Kīhei-Wailea meets the first three Tuesdays of the month from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Meetings are usually held at either South Maui Gardens or Island Health. Socials are held monthly.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

More information is available online at www.rotarymeansbusinessmaui.org.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD