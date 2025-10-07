Hawaii State Federal Credit Union offering assistance to members directly impacted by federal shutdown

The Hawaii State Federal Credit Union is reaching out to assist members impacted by the federal shutdown. Courtesy photo.

The Hawaii State Federal Credit Union is offering an emergency financial assistance program to help members directly impacted by the federal shutdown and its disruption of public services.

“At Hawaii State FCU, we are committed to doing what’s right for our members, especially during times of uncertainty,” Andrew Rosen, president and chief executive offiver of Hawaii State FCU. “In a state where the cost of living is already among the nation’s highest, a government shutdown can have a devastating impact on Hawaii families. We are prepared to respond with practical solutions that help safeguard our members’ financial stability.”

The Hawaii State FCU Emergency Financial Assistance Program includes a range of relief options designed to provide immediate financial flexibility for members facing furloughs or reduced pay, including loan payment deferrals, low-rate personal loans, and waived early withdrawal fees for term shares.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Members interested in learning more about Hawaii State FCU’s Emergency Financial Assistance Program are encouraged to visit one of our branch locations, contact the Member Service Call Center at 808-587-2700, or go to https://www.hawaiistatefcu.com/emergency-assistance-program.