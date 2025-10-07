HECO offers interest-free installment plans for customers impacted by federal shutdown
Hawaiian Electric is offering interest-free monthly installment plans for customers who are facing financial difficulties due to the ongoing federal government shutdown. Available options include payment arrangements and extensions on monthly bills.
Customers may request assistance by submitting an online form or by calling Hawaiian Electric’s Customer Service numbers:
- Maui: 808-871-9777
- Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi: 808-871-8461
The company can also connect customers with financial aid programs managed by nonprofit organizations and government agencies. Participation and funding for these programs may be limited.
More details are available at www.hawaiianelectric.com/billing-and-payment/payment-assistance.