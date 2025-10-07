HECO offers interest-free installment plans for customers impacted by federal shutdown

A Hawaiian Electric lineman installs a covered-insulated conductor to prevent damage from wildfires. HECO is offering interest-free monthly payments for those impacted by the federal government shutdown. PC: Hawaiian Electric Co.

Hawaiian Electric is offering interest-free monthly installment plans for customers who are facing financial difficulties due to the ongoing federal government shutdown. Available options include payment arrangements and extensions on monthly bills.

Customers may request assistance by submitting an online form or by calling Hawaiian Electric’s Customer Service numbers:

Maui: 808-871-9777

Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi: 808-871-8461

The company can also connect customers with financial aid programs managed by nonprofit organizations and government agencies. Participation and funding for these programs may be limited.

More details are available at www.hawaiianelectric.com/billing-and-payment/payment-assistance.