Maui Resort Rentals manages many of Maui’s finest properties including this Kā’anapali Beachfront Estate

Maui Resort Rentals, the leading vacation rental management company on Maui, has formally announced its acquisition of Newport Beach-based Beachview Rentals and the creation of a new parent company, Dream Resorts.

The acquisition, which began a year ago, brought together two top-tier vacation rental brands in two of the country’s most sought-after coastal destinations. Over the past year, a successful integration process culminated in record-breaking revenue and occupancy levels for Beachview owners. Now, the launch of Dream Resorts marks the next chapter in their shared mission to redefine the guest and homeowner experience through hospitality-driven service and cutting-edge technology.

Chris Geng, CEO of Dream Resorts

Founded in 2010 by Chris Geng, Maui Resort Rentals began with the management of one personal vacation rental and has grown to include a portfolio of more than 300 premium properties. Beachview Rentals, with nearly 170 properties in Newport Beach, has been one of the most recognized names in the Southern California vacation market for over a decade.

“This past year has been an exciting validation of everything we’ve built,” said Chris Geng, CEO of Dream Resorts. “We always believed the model we refined in Maui would translate successfully to other high-demand mainland markets, and the first year at Beachview has exceeded all expectations. The smooth transition and strong results made it clear that it was time to take the next step and formally launch Dream Resorts.”

As part of the acquisition, the Maui-based company opened a mainland headquarters at Peninsula Village, a premium waterfront lifestyle complex in the heart of the Newport Beach Peninsula. Steps from the iconic Pier, the modern office brings together a talented team supporting Beachview, Maui Resort Rentals, and the broader Dream Resorts family.

A key driver behind the success of Maui Resort Rentals, and now Dream Resorts, lies in its technological innovation, according to the announcement. The company’s proprietary management software, refined over 15 years, “powers seamless, consistent service for both guests and homeowners, enabling scalable expansion without compromising quality.”

Another hallmark of the Dream Resorts approach is its people. Across both Maui Resort Rentals and Beachview Rentals, the team includes dozens of former leaders and staff from world-class hospitality brands such as Marriott, Ritz-Carlton, and Montage. This depth of expertise ensures guests and property owners benefit from service standards rooted in luxury hospitality.

Dream Resorts plans to continue growing its presence in premier vacation destinations, blending local expertise, operational innovation, and hospitality-first service. The company’s vision is to bring blue chip hospitality to vacation rentals, delivering a consistently high level of service for both property owners and guests.