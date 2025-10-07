Maui Surf Forecast for October 08, 2025

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds South winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 08:30 PM HST. High 2.7 feet 03:16 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated rain showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 09:18 AM HST. High 2.0 feet 02:33 PM HST. Sunrise 6:19 AM HST. Sunset 6:08 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Both the short period north swell and medium period northwest swell will gradually fade through the week. Despite another small, short period north-northeast swell expected to arrive Wednesday night, surf along north-facing shores will remain below the October average through the week. A more significant moderate, long period northwest swell is expected to arrive late this weekend, potentially pushing surf to near High Surf Advisory criteria early next week.

Background south-southwest swell energy will bring tiny to small surf along south-facing shores through late Wednesday, with a slight bump expected Thursday into Friday as a small, long period, south- southwest (190-200 deg) swell fills in.

Expect below average surf along east-facing shores this week as weak flow prevails. An increase is expected late this weekend as the trades return and a small, medium period easterly swell from Tropical Cyclone Priscilla in the East Pacific arrives.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.