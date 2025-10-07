Maui Surf Forecast for October 08, 2025
|Shores
|Tonight
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|South winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated rain showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:19 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:08 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Both the short period north swell and medium period northwest swell will gradually fade through the week. Despite another small, short period north-northeast swell expected to arrive Wednesday night, surf along north-facing shores will remain below the October average through the week. A more significant moderate, long period northwest swell is expected to arrive late this weekend, potentially pushing surf to near High Surf Advisory criteria early next week.
Background south-southwest swell energy will bring tiny to small surf along south-facing shores through late Wednesday, with a slight bump expected Thursday into Friday as a small, long period, south- southwest (190-200 deg) swell fills in.
Expect below average surf along east-facing shores this week as weak flow prevails. An increase is expected late this weekend as the trades return and a small, medium period easterly swell from Tropical Cyclone Priscilla in the East Pacific arrives.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com