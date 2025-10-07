Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for October 08, 2025

October 7, 2025, 10:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
South winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 08:30 PM HST.




High 2.7 feet 03:16 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated rain showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 09:18 AM HST.




High 2.0 feet 02:33 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:19 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:08 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Both the short period north swell and medium period northwest swell will gradually fade through the week. Despite another small, short period north-northeast swell expected to arrive Wednesday night, surf along north-facing shores will remain below the October average through the week. A more significant moderate, long period northwest swell is expected to arrive late this weekend, potentially pushing surf to near High Surf Advisory criteria early next week. 


Background south-southwest swell energy will bring tiny to small surf along south-facing shores through late Wednesday, with a slight bump expected Thursday into Friday as a small, long period, south- southwest (190-200 deg) swell fills in. 


Expect below average surf along east-facing shores this week as weak flow prevails. An increase is expected late this weekend as the trades return and a small, medium period easterly swell from Tropical Cyclone Priscilla in the East Pacific arrives. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
