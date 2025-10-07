Nainoa Thompson joins world leaders to celebrate historic High Seas Treaty at NYC Climate Week

Nainoa Thompson seen with French President Emmanuel Macron at the High Seas High-Level Event in New York City on Sept. 23, 2025. (Photo by Campbell Brewer)

On Sept. 23, 2025, Polynesian Voyaging Society CEO and Pwo Navigator Nainoa Thompson joined French President Emmanuel Macron, Chilean President Gabriel Boric, oceanographer Sylvia Earle, actor Sigourney Weaver and heads of state and ministers from around the world at the High Seas High-Level Event held atop the St. Regis Hotel in New York City during Climate Week. The event celebrated the historic milestone of more than 60 ratifications of the United Nations High Seas Treaty and called for more nations to join and secure lasting protection for half the planet.

The treaty, which will become international law in January 2026, is the first legally binding international agreement to safeguard marine biodiversity in the vast waters beyond national jurisdictions. Covering nearly half the planet, these high seas are home to some of the most biodiverse and vulnerable ecosystems on Earth. The agreement paves the way for establishing marine protected areas, conducting environmental impact assessments and advancing equity in ocean governance.

Invited to speak at the celebration, Thompson reflected on what this moment means for the Pacific and for future generations. He emphasized the importance of protecting Kealaikahiki, the ancestral sea road between Hawaiʻi and Tahiti, as part of the global commitment to care for the ocean commons.

Nainoa Thompson shares a Polynesian perspective on the United Nations High Seas Treaty, Sept. 23, 2025. (Photo by Campbell Brewer)

The celebration brought together heads of state, ministers, ocean advocates, NGOs, scientists, funders and cultural leaders who applauded the swift global action by more than 60 countries that made the treaty a reality. For the Polynesian Voyaging Society, Thompson’s presence underscored the vital role of indigenous knowledge and Pacific leadership in shaping the future of ocean governance.

The event was co-hosted by the governments of France, Chile, Costa Rica, Palau, the European Union and Côte d’Ivoire with support from Bloomberg Ocean Philanthropies, NRDC, the High Seas Alliance, Minderoo Foundation, Blue Marine Foundation, Oceans5, Oceano Azul Foundation, Arcadia, Blue Nature Alliance and Pew.

“Bravo to all who respect and care for the blue heart of the Earth and to those who have come together to ratify the High Seas Treaty,” said Dr. Sylvia Earle, world-renowned oceanographer, explorer and advocate for ocean conservation.

NY Climate Week, hosted by the Climate Group, is the largest annual global climate event, gathering leaders from business, government, and civil society to accelerate climate action and implement solutions for the climate crisis. Held in New York City, the event features a major official program and hundreds of external events focused on themes like clean energy, climate finance, green jobs, and nature. The event is timed to coincide with the United Nations General Assembly to encourage global participation and shape policy discussions.

